Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF makes up 1.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,683.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 91,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 528,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,278,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,351,732. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $33.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

