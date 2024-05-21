Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 24,962 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,185 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,503. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $168.35. 5,133,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57. The firm has a market cap of $397.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

