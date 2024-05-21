Kim LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL)

Kim LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Kim LLC owned 0.91% of Spark I Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPKL. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Spark I Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 8,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,265. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

