California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 62,874 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,633,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,874 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $277,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30. The firm has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

