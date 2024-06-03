DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.67

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.67 and last traded at $82.67, with a volume of 2929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 16,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $24,403,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

