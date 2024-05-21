Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $723.69 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00058548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00019282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00012639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,554,688,822 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

