California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,669 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,169,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 508.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 450,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 121.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,153 shares of company stock worth $31,072,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $174.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

