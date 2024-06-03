NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

