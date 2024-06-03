Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $91,640.57

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and approximately $91,640.57 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00084999 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012188 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65714346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.