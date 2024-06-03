Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.80

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.80 and last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 551.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 197,515 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 181,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 82,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.