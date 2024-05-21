Kim LLC Makes New $555,000 Investment in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX)

Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Kim LLC owned about 0.41% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 6,315.1% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IRRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 71,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

