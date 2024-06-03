California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,166,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,826 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Pfizer worth $263,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 298,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

