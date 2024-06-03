Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Cut by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,280,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 92,087 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 2.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $600,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $234.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average is $276.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

