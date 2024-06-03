Bank of Nova Scotia Has $13.23 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 528.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,755 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PHM opened at $117.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

