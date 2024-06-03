Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

