Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $560,563,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 935,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,044,237,000 after acquiring an additional 636,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $1,353.00 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $776.38 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,333.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,219.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $627.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

