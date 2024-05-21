Kim LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Kim LLC bought a new position in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Kim LLC owned about 1.24% of Mars Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mars Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Mars Acquisition by 1,031.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 348,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mars Acquisition by 1.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MARX remained flat at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,663. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

