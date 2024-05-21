Kim LLC Makes New Investment in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPG. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 501,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CPG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 4,253,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649,612. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -424.95%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

