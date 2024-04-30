Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,007 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,605 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.51.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

