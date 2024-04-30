Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 5,301 Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. 37,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,788. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

