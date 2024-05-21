Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $41.95 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $14.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,399.20. 1,508,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.12 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,313.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,190.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

