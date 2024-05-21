Certified Advisory Corp Has $3.90 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 163,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 111,178 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 156,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,736. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

