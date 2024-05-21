UBS Group AG Sells 107,881 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,792,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $165,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.