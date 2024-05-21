SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

SSB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.83.

Shares of SSB opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SouthState by 50.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

