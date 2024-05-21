UBS Group AG Acquires 460,454 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,454 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $194,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,591 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 102.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,131,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,834 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth $88,528,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $206.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.25. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The company has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

