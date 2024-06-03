Banana Gun One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for approximately $39.62 or 0.00056679 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $102.76 million and $1.99 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,506 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,133.87264639 with 2,593,506.0358961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 38.31536148 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,835,065.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

