Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) PT Raised to GBX 595

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 580 ($7.37) to GBX 595 ($7.56) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.21) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

ATYM opened at GBX 484.30 ($6.16) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 415.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 359.47. The stock has a market cap of £677.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,106.52, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 281 ($3.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.27).

About Atalaya Mining

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

