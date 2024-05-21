Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) PT Raised to GBX 595

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 580 ($7.37) to GBX 595 ($7.56) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.21) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

ATYM opened at GBX 484.30 ($6.16) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 415.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 359.47. The stock has a market cap of £677.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,106.52, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 281 ($3.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.27).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

