Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) PT Raised to GBX 595

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 580 ($7.37) to GBX 595 ($7.56) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.21) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Report on ATYM
Atalaya Mining Price Performance
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Rumble Stock Gets Ready to Rumble in its Second Quarter
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- International Game Technology Isn’t Playing Games With Guidance
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Arista Networks Advances the Era of AI and Microperimeters
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.