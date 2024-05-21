Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Gamma Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,517 ($19.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,756.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 980.10 ($12.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,518 ($19.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,330.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,207.91.

Insider Activity at Gamma Communications

In other news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 16,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.69), for a total transaction of £210,276.95 ($267,255.91). Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

