SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.
