Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $84.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.89.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $135,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

