Reviewing HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) & Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)

HeartCore Enterprises and Auddia are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Auddia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -40.78% -67.51% -29.19% Auddia N/A -388.77% -145.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HeartCore Enterprises and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Auddia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $21.85 million 0.73 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -2.17 Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million N/A N/A

HeartCore Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Auddia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

