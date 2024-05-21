Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.66) to GBX 4,921 ($62.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,405.25 ($55.99).
In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.98), for a total transaction of £54,397 ($69,137.01). In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.98), for a total transaction of £54,397 ($69,137.01). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.18), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,270.97). Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
About Cranswick
Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.
