Roth Mkm Increases Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $33.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.29% from the company’s previous close.

ZETA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Zeta Global stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.12. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

