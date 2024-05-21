Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON JDG opened at £107.50 ($136.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £111.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £100.74. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 7,300 ($92.78) and a 12 month high of £122.50 ($155.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £713.80 million, a PE ratio of 7,517.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($142.35), for a total value of £2,287,488 ($2,907,330.96). In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112 ($142.35), for a total transaction of £2,287,488 ($2,907,330.96). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.41 ($139.06), for a total transaction of £109,410 ($139,056.94). Insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
