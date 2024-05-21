Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.55% from the company’s current price.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Up 1.9 %
BEG stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.48. The stock has a market cap of £169.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 136.50 ($1.73).
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Begbies Traynor Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Rumble Stock Gets Ready to Rumble in its Second Quarter
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- International Game Technology Isn’t Playing Games With Guidance
- What is a Dividend King?
- Arista Networks Advances the Era of AI and Microperimeters
Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.