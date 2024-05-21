Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.55% from the company’s current price.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Up 1.9 %

BEG stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.48. The stock has a market cap of £169.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 136.50 ($1.73).

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

