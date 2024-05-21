Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) versus Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Financial Review

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Precigen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Precigen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precigen and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen -1,781.72% -65.36% -50.58% Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.54% -33.83%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $6.22 million 56.41 -$95.90 million ($0.39) -3.56 Terns Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 404.23 -$90.21 million ($1.26) -4.96

This table compares Precigen and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Terns Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precigen. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Precigen and Terns Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 1 0 4 0 2.60 Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75

Precigen currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 547.48%. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.94, indicating a potential upside of 139.00%. Given Precigen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precigen is more favorable than Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Precigen has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terns Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Terns Pharmaceuticals beats Precigen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc. operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. The company offers therapeutic platforms consisting of UltraCAR-T to provide chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies for cancer patients; AdenoVerse immunotherapy, which utilizes a library of proprietary adenovectors for gene delivery of therapeutic effectors, immunomodulators, and vaccine antigen; and ActoBiotics for specific disease modification. It also develops programs based on the UltraCAR-T platform, including PRGN-3005 in Phase 1b clinical trial to treat advanced ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; PRGN-3006 in Phase 1b trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and PRGN-3007 in Phase 1/1b trial for the treatment of advanced receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1-positive, hematologic, and solid tumors. In addition, the company is developing programs based on the AdenoVerse immunotherapy platform comprising PRGN-2009 in Phase 2 trial for patients with HPV-associated cancer; and PRGN-2012 in Phase ½ trial to treat recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, as well as AG019, which is based on the ActoBiotics platform and in Phase 1b/2a trial, to treat type 1 diabetes mellitus. Further, it provides UltraPorator, a proprietary electroporation device; and develops research models and services for healthcare research applications. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in February 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow. It also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of MASH; and TERN-601, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to orally be administered for obesity. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

