Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +Mid-teens %, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion. Amer Sports also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NYSE AS opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

