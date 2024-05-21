Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Benchmark

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $170.41. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.68.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 246.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

