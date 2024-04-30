Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 163,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KLIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 343,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,937. The company has a market cap of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

About KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

