iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.75

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 187267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

