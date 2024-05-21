Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.53

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.53 and last traded at $99.40, with a volume of 98317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

