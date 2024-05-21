Assetmark Inc. Has $62.25 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,952,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $62,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 846,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

