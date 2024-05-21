TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.55

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 161078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCRX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. On average, analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $83,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,685,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.