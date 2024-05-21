Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.93

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 5869728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 258.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.