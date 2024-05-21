Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.95

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.95 and last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 1932146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 33,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.