TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 51,250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $282.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $286.23.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,751 shares of company stock worth $4,520,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

