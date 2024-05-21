Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 47,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 39,665 shares.The stock last traded at $46.50 and had previously closed at $47.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $491.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.50 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $171,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $253,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

