Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069,907 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 436.9% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 838,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 404.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after buying an additional 795,848 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 65,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

