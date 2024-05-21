POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of PKX stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. 11,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,427. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

