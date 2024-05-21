Associated Banc Corp Sells 3,651 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,630,000 after purchasing an additional 506,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.71. 350,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.48%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

